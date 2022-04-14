Heineken Unites Madrid, Chelsea Fans with Davido, Reekado Magic

The energetic performances of top music artists, Davido and Reekado marked the climax of an already spectacular UEFA Champions League night in which Real Madrid booked their passage into the semi-final phase ahead of Chelsea.

Courtesy of International Premium beer, Heineken, fans and loyal customers at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos bothered less about the final outcome as they enjoyed the unique viewing experience of the epic clash at Santiago Bernabeu.

With the Champions League trophy itself in town in the company of football legend, Clarence Seedorf, it was always anticipated that a thrilling experience was on the card for everyone signed on for the unique Heineken Experience.

The tone for a fun-filled day was set with Seedorf, Nigeria football legends, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi as well as top officials of Nigeria Breweries addressing the press at the company’s bar on activities for this year’s Champions League trophy tour.

Next up was the Faceoff challenge where after the heavy showers in the metropolis, it rained goals in the game between Team Davido and Team Heineken.

The best of Nigeria and Dutch football was served with a total of 14 goals scored by the two teams; with five-star Okocha leading the line, scoring five of the goals to the delight of the fans.

Then it was time for action in the Spanish capital where Chelsea gave a brave performance that saw them overturning the 3-1 deficit they suffered in the first leg in London.

Though Thomas Tuchel’s men came pretty close to masterminding one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, their nemesis, Karim Benzema popped up with an all-important goal in extra time that ensured Los Blancos stay in the hunt for yet another European title.

However, instead of the final whistle at Santiago Bernabeau translating to the end of a fun-filled night for the fans, it marked the beginning of even more entertainment with Davido and Reekado Banks taking the centerstage and treating the fans to hits after hits into the dead of the night.

UCL

RESULTS

Atletico 0-0 Man City

(Man City 1-0 agg)

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica

(Liverpool 6-4 agg)

EUROPA Q’FINALS

Atalanta v RB Leipzig

Rangers v Braga

Barca v Frankfurt

Lyon v West Ham

CONFERENCE

PSV v Leicester

PAOK v Marseille

Roma v Bodoe/Glimt

S’Prague v Feyenoord

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

