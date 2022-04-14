Goje Distributes Tricycles, Motorcycles to Constituents in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Former Gombe State Governor and current Senator, representing Gombe Central senatorial district, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, yesterday distributed 500 tricycles and 1,000 motorcycles to his constituents in the state.

The items, which cost over N920 million, were distributed free of charge to people of the constituency in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas of the state.

Flagging off the distribution at his residence in Gombe, Goje explained that the donation was borne out of his quest for community empowerment to support youths and women in his constituency.

Represented by a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Sadeeq Kurba, he added that the gesture was part of his effort to fight poverty while empowering the masses in his constituent, in order to create job opportunities for youths in the area.

A template of the distribution obtained shown that one beneficiary from ward and local government area got one

tricycle each, while a beneficiary in each polling units across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs, got one motorcycle each.

According to him, “This donation of 1,000 units of Boxer motorcycles and 500 units of tricycles today is one among thousands of gifts that we have been giving to the people of Gombe Central.

“These items were given out to each of the beneficiaries free of charge, and it is not a loan or a facility from anybody, and nobody is expected to be settled or compensated by any beneficiary.”

Goje added that over 5,000 members of his constituency have recently benefited from his empowerment programme, which included the zero-hunger project and funds distributed for use as capital as well as food stuff distributed at the starting of this Ramadan.

The senator added that such empowerment programmes would reduce the rate of unemployment among youths and encourage productivity.

He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, adding that many youths and women would continue to benefit from such interventions.



Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

