Four Police Operatives Killed as Gunmen Attack Station in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Gunmen have attacked a police station in Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State.

A source told THISDAY that the gunmen arrived yesterday at about 1:30a.m., and immediately launched an attack on the police facility.

The source said four policemen, including a female police operative lost their lives in the attack.

There have been series of attacks on police and other government facilities in Anambra State for quite a while, with the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo assuring that those responsible would not be allowed to continue with their acts.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the attack, corroborating the information provided by our source.

The Spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, told THISDAY in a telephone conversation that the attack was true.

He said: “The hoodlums came around 1a.m., and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP. Echeng Echeng, on hearing of the attack immediately mobilised men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day and the hoodlums were successfully repelled, and the facility was saved.

“We have commenced intelligence already, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack.”

He was, however, unable to state the identity of the attackers or the reason for their actions.

