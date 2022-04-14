FG to Conduct Population Census April 2023



* To pardon 159 convicted inmates

* Buhari meets security chiefs Tuesday



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The National Council of States (NCS) rose from its meeting in Abuja Thursday with a resolution that Nigeria will hold its national population census in April 2023 after the general election, slated for February and March 2023.

The National Population Commission will first conduct a Pilot Census in June, 2022 after political parties primary elections 16 years after the last census was held in August 2006.

Briefing newsmen after the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Director General of Nigeria Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra, stated that the commission will deploy high technology in conducting the national census.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the Council of State approved 159 out of 162 applications presented for consideration for perogative of mercy for convicts and inmates in correctional centres.

On his part, the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, disclosed that President Buhari will meet security chiefs on Tuesday, next week, over the worsening security situation following recommendations and comments by the council of state.

According to him, the council was briefed by the governors on the security situation in their respective states at the end of which the president told the meeting that he was going to call a meeting of the National Security Council next Tuesday to review the security situation in the country.

Details later…

