Ekiti Attracts $400m to Boost Agribusiness

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi yesterday disclosed that his government has attracted a sum of $400 million to boost agribusiness in the state.

Fayemi , who said his government had acquired about 56,000 hectares of land around Ikole/Oye axis as agriculture processing zone, said these landmark achievements were attained in partnership with international agencies like the African Development Bank (ADB).

Fayemi spoke in Ikole Ekiti, yesterday at a programme named, “Citizens’ Engagement “ attended by various groups to sensitise the populace to the achievements of his administration.

Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Olabode Adetoyi, said: “We have acquired 56,000 hectares of land for special agriculture processing zone done in conjunction with ADB. “One of the industries we attracted to Ekiti had planted 4,000 hectares for cassava, even Ekiti is now planting ginger. In totality, we have attracted $400m fund to boost agriculture.”

“The Ikun dairy farm is producing 150,000 litres of milk monthly, with 400 cows in stock.

“We are making farming very attractive, we must all partake in it. We distributed 100,000 cocoa and cashew seedlings in 2021, that is why we must allow continuity. We must vote for Biodun Oyebanji in the June 18 poll.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Engagements and Enlightenment, Mrs Tosin Ajisafe -Aluko, said the programme was initiated to inform the populace about what Fayemi has done and bridge the existing communication gap.

Ajisafe-Aluko, said having reeled out what the government has done, that many are now better informed and convinced that the current administration has not disappointed the people.

“Ekiti people are not ingrates, all they needed is information about what the goverment has been doing . We are confident that they will vote for the candidate of APC in the coming governorship election”.

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, represented by the Leader of Government Business, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, applauded Fayemi for renovating 30 schools in Ikole and Oye local governments.

“The government had also distributed Covid 19 support fund to 260 people in Ikole and 400 persons in Oye council areas. Paucity of funds hindered the provision of rural roads intended to boost food production in some councils, despite this, government remains the most committed in the history of Ekiti in terms of development and we must show gratitude in the coming election.

“Ekiti must give Fayemi absolute support for doing well in the provision of roads, water, employment, and industries. The governor had employed over 2500 people. You can’t compare what Fayemi has done to others”.

