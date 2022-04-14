Cryptocurrency Predictions: What Could Happen to Bitcoin In 2022?

The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile and will continue to be for some time. That is why many people trust the predictions that experts make because they are always trying to prepare for a bull market. When you look at trading apps and websites like https://nft-era.io, you can see what Bitcoin is doing.

This post will break down what the experts think will happen to Bitcoin in 2022.

Bitcoin Predictions

Last November, Bitcoin reached an all-time high, with one coin worth $68,000. That is why many people believed that it would get to the $100,000 mark by the end of the year. However, the price ended up dropping a lot after November, so trying to predict where Bitcoin is going to sit again has become trickier.

Many skeptics say that Bitcoin will crash to as low as $10,000. This would be a big shock to many investors, but this would also open the doors to more people purchasing a single coin. However, more people are beginning to think that Bitcoin will reach the $100,000 mark, but it will not be happening any time soon.

Big companies, like Nike, are trying to monetize their products in the metaverse now. With more companies, games, and products following the same move, there will be greater demand for cryptocurrency. Therefore, many people are beginning to think that the value of Bitcoin is going to continue to increase.

However, many people hesitate to put a date or number down because of the market. Instead, many have opted to say that Bitcoin’s value will increase over time. They are also telling investors that they should prepare for a sustainable rise in the value of Bitcoin due to the organic market movement.

What The Experts Say:

Ian Balina

Balina is the founder of Token Metrics, a crypto media and research company. He has predicted that Bitcoin will be reaching the $100,000-$150,000 mark, but there is no set date for it. Also, he said that, with the continued hype over the metaverse, Bitcoin would bounce back to its original position. This is because it was the very first cryptocurrency ever made.

Matthew Hyland

Hyland is a blockchain technical and data analyst who has closely watched Bitcoin. He predicts that Bitcoin will reach the $100,000 mark in 2022. Also, he has pointed out that the price of Bitcoin in January 2022 is identical to the price it was in January 2021. However, there is a growing demand for cryptocurrency and Bitcoin to leave significant exchanges. Additionally, he said that if Bitcoin were to drop below $40,000, there is a chance for a bear market.

Robert Breedlove

Breedlove is the CEO and founder of Parallax Digital, a digital asset consulting and marketing firm. He has predicted that Bitcoin will be worth $12.5 million by 2031. The reason for this jump is because of inflation prices after Covid-19. However, it is essential to note that Breedlove’s predictions have not been spot-on, but he is still well-respected in the cryptocurrency world.

Conclusion

Everyone will be watching Bitcoin and cryptocurrency this year because it is expected to go through another volatile market. Many people want to know if Bitcoin will pass the $100,000 mark this year, but there is just no guarantee that it will. If the price of Bitcoin does drop significantly, then there is also a significant chance that people will be buying the cryptocurrency and forcing the price to rise once again.

