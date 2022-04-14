CBN to Disburse N3.5bn Rebates to Exporters



*RT200 policy gains $60m export proceeds in 2 months



Nume Ekeghe



The Central Bank of Nigeria is set to disburse N3.5 billion as rebate incentives to exporters of semifinished and finished product in its bid to realize its target of attaining $200 billion from non-oil exports over the next three to five years.

The Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, disclosed this at the virtual press briefing on the conclusion of the Bankers’ Committee meeting Thursday.

She disclosed that RT200 Policy had a total of 150 beneficiaries who brought in export proceeds of $60 million from various levels of finished and semi-finished export.

She said: “At the meeting of the bankers committee today, the central bank Governor announced the immediate release of rebates totaling N3.5 billion incentives to our various exporters in fulfillment of his promise on the the policy of the race to $200 billion from non-oil exports to boost the foreign exchange inflows into the country.”

“This policy was rolled out in February 2022. The initiative is to encourage value addition to export products of Nigeria. Specifically, the policies focuses on value addition in place of immediate which is semi-finished products, intermediate, which is semi-finished products and completely finished products.”

She further added: “You will recall that the central bank governor announced rebates of N65 for every dollar of export proceeds sold to another end-user and that the proceeds from the exports that is sold to another end-user will attract a rebate of N65 while the proceeds from exports utilised by the exporter will attract a rebate of N35 for every dollar of the proceeds utilised by the exporter.”

More details later….

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

