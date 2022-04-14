Buhari Writes House, Seeks Passage of Money Laundering Terrorism Prevention Bills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, seeking consideration and passage of the Money Laundering and Terrorism Prevention Bills 2022.

Buhari, in the letter of transmission, read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris-Wase at the plenary, Wednesday said the bills seek to address the deficiencies in Nigeria’s anti-money laundering and terrorism laws to meet contemporary demands and global best practices.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I forward therein, wit money laundering bill and terrorism prevention bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives. During the recent mutual evaluation carried out by the inter-governmental action group against money laundering in West Africa, there were observed deficiency in the Nigeria’s anti-money laundering; combating (terrorism). Following the review, the Ministry of Justice and relevant stakeholders reviewed the said deficiencies and drafted the money laundering bill 2022 and terrorism bill 2022.

“Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the National Assembly in order to bring the legal regime in conformity with the United Action Task Force recommendation, Nigeria will face the risk of negative public statement; blacklisting the country by financial action task force, and this will lead to some negative consequences to our rapidly growing economy. In the light of the above, the Federal Ministry of justice reviewed the money laundering bill and terrorism prevention bill currently pending before the National Assembly and have come up with versions of the bills, incorporating the deficiencies by the mutual evaluation report.”

