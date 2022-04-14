Buhari Swears in ICPC, NPC Commissioners, Presides Over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday administered oath of office on 10 Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Population Commission (NPC).

The swearing in ceremony took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The commissioners who were confirmed by the Senate last month included five for the NPC namely – Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

Also, the commissioners of the ICPC were Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Olugbenga Adeyanju, rtd (Ekiti State), Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alh. Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).

The president thereafter presided over the weekly Cabinet meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd) in attendance.

Some ministers who are attended the meeting physically include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Labor and Employment, Chris Ngige; Agriculture, Mahmud Abubakar; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of State for Health Olorunimbe Mammora.

Other ministers and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation,Folasade Yemi-Esan, attended the meeting virtually.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nominations of four Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

The report was laid by Senator Patrick Akinyelure.

Those confirmed included Dr. Nuhu Habib (North West – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-East, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Others were Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Mr. Jide Adeola (North-Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Akinyelure, in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, said that the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

