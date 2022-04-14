Breaking: N’Assembly Passes N17.3trn Revised Budget for 2022

* Nation’s parliament jacks own vote to N153bn



Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The National Assembly Thursday passed a total expenditure of N17.3 trillion as the revised budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

The figure represents an increase of N192.5 billion from the N17.1 trillion approved and assented to last December. The passage followed the consideration of a report by the Appropriations Committee on the 2022 Appropriations Bill in both chambers.

The nation’s parliament increased its annual budget by N12 billion. It was N139 billion in the 2022 budget but now increased to N153 billion in the revised version, approved on Thursday.

Details later…

