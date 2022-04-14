BON Award Steering Committee Inaugurated

The Steering Committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, (BON) Award has been inaugurated.

Performing the inauguration of the committee yesterday, the Chairman of BON, John Ugbe, called on members to ensure that they deliver the best award ceremony that will be to the admiration of all stakeholders in the broadcast industry. The composition of the committee was approved by the 76th General Assembly of BON held in Abuja in March this year.

The committee elected Mr. Guy Murray Bruce of Silverbird and Mr. Bayo Awosemo of ARISE Television as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

Other members of the committee include: Okpanachi Stephen Moses, NTA; Mr Deji Balogun , Channels TV; Mr. Patrick Ugbe, HIT FM; Mrs. Chinyere Ukaegbu, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation; Dr. Andah David Angbazo, FRCN; Dr. Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice; Mrs. Oladeinde Modupe, DAAR Communications Plc; Malam Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed, KSMC; Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose as ex-officio and Umar Usman Bello as the Secretary of the Committee.

In his acceptance speech, Bruce promised to serve and ensure effective coordination of the award committee. He called on all BON members to take active part in the award.

Speaking at the meeting, the consultant to BON on the award, Mr. Jenkins Alumona, MD/CEO, Strategic Outcomes Ltd, promised to work effectively with the steering committee to stage an award ceremony that will become a reference point.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

