ASUU Strike: UNIUYO Branch Seeks God’s Intervention





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Members of the academic and non- academic staff unions of University of Uyo, (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, have gone spiritual by seeking God’s intervention in the lingering industrial action rocking the Nigerian universities.

The strike was allegedly occasioned by the federal government’s refusal to honour the renegotiated 2009 agreement as well as deploy the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, (UTAS).

At a covenant service of the UNIUYO held at Onyema Ugochukwu auditorium, the staff prayed God to touch the hearts of the federal government so that the strike would not just be called off but that strategic things should be done to enhance the education system in country.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Godwin Amawo, spoke on the theme of the event, “Understanding the Times,” prayed God that workers should not be denied of their wages.

He also prayed that God should intervene in the affairs of mankind.

The event saw different staff members who took on the prayer session to ask that “there shall be no more industrial action in all our universities. In this covenant service, may the ASUU strike come to an end. We pray that God will make the federal government and all the agencies responsible to do the right thing. May the staff in the Nigerian universities eat the fruit of their labour.

“God you still reveal yourself in the dream, may you show up in their dreams and may they (federal government officials) not rest until the right thing is done in our institutions so that the future of our children will be assured.”

They also prayed against the insecurity in the country, saying “in this covenant prayer, may God release the whirlwind to blow off insecurity bedeviling Nigeria in Jesus name. Banditry is holding sway, may you release your angel of war to fight the battle for Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, described the theme of the year’s covenant service as apt and noted that renewal of the covenant which the university had with God since 2002 was in recognition of what God has done for the institution and what He is about to do.

The vice chancellor expressed optimism that everything would turn around for good after the service, and thanked all the staff members who turned up for the service despite the industrial action of all unions in the university, which could have been an excuse for them to stay back.

Also speaking, the Registrar of UNIUYO, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, said the essence of the renewal of covenant was to serve God diligently in their offices, homes and society and to trust God forever.

Udofia said: “Considering the times that we are in globally, we have heard of war, killings, banditry and so many other vices in the society, as people of God what should we do in times like these? We have to understand that things are not where and how they used to be and then we have to run back to God who is our refuge and help in ages past.”

