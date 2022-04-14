2023: University Don Tasks Christians on Active Participation in Politics

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A university don, Professor Effiong Johnson, has tasked clerics to sensitise and mobilise their members for the 2023 general election in the country.

The professor of Theatre, Film and Communication Arts, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, gave the task at the convocation lecture for the sixth matriculation and fifth convocation ceremony of Uma Ukpai School of Theology.

He encouraged Christians not to be passive in politics and governance, as active involvement is the only way to effect change in government.

Speaking in Uyo, Johnson urged pastors to stop demonising politics, stressing that such has led to poor participation of Christians in politics.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Christian in Politics-The Way Forward: The Christian and The Church Responsibilities’, the university don said the church has a stake in governance, and called on it to support Christian politicians.

He cited biblical examples of people like Joseph, who became the second-in-command to Pharaoh in Egypt; Daniel and Joseph of Arimathea, saying they played key political roles in the government of their time and didn’t delve into evil.

He said notable persons like Desmond Tutu and Martin Luther King became popular through the rallies they organised to promote the Christian cause, and did not waver in their faith.

According to him, “The church must rise up to the challenge of political relevance via political participation, as well as sensitisation campaigns, conscientisation of the membership and the electorate respectively, mobilisation of pundits, pulpit.

“Christian sloganeering and public engineering must become entrenched in the church programme (like crusades), to

rally the public into the Christian perspective of political orientation as a target towards desirable change for the better.

“The Christian posture as individual and the church position as a corporate body must align against brazen acts of corruption. A holy fight against this destructive monster is long overdue.

