2023 Delta Guber: Omo-Agege Declares in Effurun Today

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will today, declare his ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

This is contained in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga.

The statement explained that Omo-Agege’s action was “in deference to emphatic calls for populist leadership in Delta State.”

Part of the statement read: “Already, numerous communities which have benefitted from Senator Omo-Agege’s development initiatives in Delta State have mobilised for participation in the formal declaration ceremony at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun on Thursday, April 14.

“Also, top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from other parts of the country are set to storm Delta State to identify with the Obarisi of Urhoboland who has steadfastly promoted the party’s development agenda in the Senate.”

The statement further explained that, in addition to party loyalists, well-meaning citizens across various political divides, as well as friends of the state are expected to attend the declaration ceremonies.

It added: “Senator Omo-Agege’s governorship campaign message will be basically based on the ‘Edge Agenda’ which focuses primarily on employment and empowerment, development, good governance and enduring security.

“As most Deltans are aware, it is a continuation and expansion of Senator Omo-Agege’s development focus in the much-applauded populist representation of his Senatorial constituency.

“During his tenure in the nation’s fifth highest political position, Senator Omo-Agege has sponsored over 25 impactful bills and completed over 300 constituency projects.

“These included the replacement of overloaded and obsolete transformer in Wima Road, Abraka, Ethiope East LGA; Replacement of overloaded and obsolete transformer in front of Ovie Palace, Oria, Ethiope East LGA.

“Replacement of overloaded obsolete transformer in Okuoloh, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East LGA; replacement of overloaded and obsolete transformer in Okuidjerhe Ovu, Ethiope East LGA; replacement of overloaded and obsolete transformer in Umeghe, Ethiope East LGA.

“Others are: replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Triple X Junction, Mosogar, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Gbeburu Road, Mosogar, Ethiope West LGA.

“The replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Old Ovie Palace Junction, Jesse, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Onokode Street/ Ajaise Aja Road, Oghareki, Ethiope West LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Kigho Substation, Sapele LGA.

“The replacement of overloaded and obsolete Transformer in Odiete, Sapele LGA; replacement of Overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Old Eku Road, Sapele LGA.

“ Replacement of overloaded and Obsolete Transformer in Okiriwurie Waterside, Sapele LGA; Construction of shoreline protection and gully erosion control, Egbo-Ideh Community, Ughelli South LGA; construction of NDPHC/NIPPS Injection Substation, Orogun among others”.

