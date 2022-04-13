Train Bombing: Military Arrests Security Personnel Conveying N60m Ransom to Terrorists

•India begins phase two flying training for six officers

Troops yesterday arrested an unidentified security personnel conveying N60 million ransom to free some captives in the custody of terrorists in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that some of the suspects were personnel of some security agencies.

The troops also rescued kidnapped victims including some women and children.

The operations were undertaken by ground troops of the Nigerian Army, and special forces of the Nigerian Air force.

The operation resulted in the elimination of some terrorists.

A military update said troops of 271 NAF Detachment in Birnin Gwari and troops of the Nigerian Army FOB in Gwaska, rescued dozens of kidnapped victims during the coordinated operations.

“The sum of N60,000,000 in cash, petroleum products and sophisticated weapons, were recovered during the operations. Other items recovered by the troops from the suspects include vehicles, AK-47 rifles, magazines, various kinds of ammunition and mobile phones.

“Meanwhile, we will refer the case of the arrested couriers, who mostly have identification with security agencies to the Department of State Service (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for further investigation,” it said.

Meanwhile, the quest for the establishment of an army aviation wing of the Nigerian Army, has received a boost with the training of six officers, who were expected to undergo 70 hours of training each on Chetak helicopters.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Monday, announced the signing of a contract with the Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak helicopters for six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing.

The training began on Monday and was planned to be completed by December this year, the aerospace firm said, adding that as part of the effort, each Nigerian officer would be imparted 70 hours of flying training.

“This training marks the continuation of a contract signed in April 2021, for imparting Phase-I flying training to six officers of that force, which was successfully completed by December 2022,” it said.

The contract was signed by B K Tripathy, General Manager of HAL’s Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser at the High Commission of Nigeria in India, during a programme held at the helicopter division recently.

Tripathy said platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with a wide range of capabilities, could be of great strength for the Nigerian Army.

“Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training, but also towards asset acquisition,” Commodore Kujoh reportedly said.

