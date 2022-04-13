TETFund to Partner Pan African University on AU Agenda

Kuni Tyessi

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echonu, says the Fund was ready to forge a relationship with the Pan African University to push the African Union agenda and the university forward.

Echono stated this in Abuja while playing host to a team of the AU Commission for Education led by Prof. Mohammed Belhocine on a courtesy visit.

“I should also let you know that the government of Nigeria actually think in that direction, promoting technology, and we are in the process of establishing a national institute here in Abuja,” he stated. “There will be a post-graduate institution intended to promote the technological transformation of our country.”

Speaking on the request to construct more classrooms and procure laboratory equipment for the Pan African University at the University of Ibadan, Echono assured that the request would be attended to.

Speaking earlier, Belhocine said the Pan African University needed some assistance from the TETFund regarding more classrooms, laboratory equipment and other areas.

He disclosed that at a meeting with the education minister, it was agreed that either the ministry or TETFund should write a letter to the University of Ibadan.

“We held a meeting with the minister of education, and we discussed with responsible people over there, and Mr. Buhari was with us yesterday. And it was agreed that Tetfund or Ministry of Education would write a letter to the University of Ibadan because the request of PAULESI comes through the University of Ibadan,” the AU official explained.

He further mentioned that the Pan African university was important, noting that it brings young Africans together.

“So far, thanks to the foreign institutes that are already operating. We were able to join more than 1,500 masters in different areas of focus,” he added. “And more 400 PhDs were trained, and these people come from 50 nationalities.”

