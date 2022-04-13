Sonnie Ekwowusi Appointed Human Rights Chairman

Lagos lawyer, columnist, essayist and human rights advocate, Sonnie Ekwowusi, has been appointed the Chairman, Human and Constitutional Rights Committee of the African Bar Association (AFBA). Impelled by the fragrant violations of human rights in Nigeria and Africa, Sonnie Ekwowusi, for decades, has consistently been advocating that constitutional government derives its legitimacy from the consent of the governed and exists to secure the human rights of the governed.

A former Deputy–Governorship candidate in Lagos State, Sonnie Ekwowusi is a Legal Practitioner & Notary Public. He is the Principal Partner, Sonnie Ekwowusi & Co. (Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public). He is a law graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He bags LL.M Masters in Maritime and Commercial Law.

Sonnie Ekwowusi has mastered the strategic political communication methodologies for winning public campaigns and political support. Sonnie Ekwowusi, together with other delegates and Parliamentary lobbyists across the world, has successfully deployed these methodologies in protecting the common heritage of mankind as enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He is a graduate of the Leadership Institute, Arlington, Virginia, U.S.A. He is an alumnus of the Lord Acton University (Acton Institute), Michigan; United States He is a recipient of the 2010 Global Leadership Award jointly awarded by the Leadership Institute, Arlington, Virginia, United States, the Howard Center and the Bow Group, United Kingdom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

