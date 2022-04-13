Soludo Hails NEWMAP’s Efforts in Erosion Control in Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has praised the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) for its efforts in controlling erosion in the Nigeria.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, described Anambra State as the erosion capital of Africa, but stated that NEWMAP’s intervention has helped to reclaim areas that would have ordinarily been lost.

Soludo spoke during the additional financing implementation completion and result report management workshop of NEWMAP held in Awka yesterday.

He said: “The significance of the choice of Anambra State to host this august mission is not lost on me. As the erosion capital of Africa, it is apt that the Federal Government of Nigeria and the World Bank made this wise decision, and we thank them immensely for the befitting honour.

“I want to state that NEWMAP’s interventions continue to support government’s development agenda and vision for environmental sustainability, providing a platform for addressing the greatest existential threat to humanity.”

The three-day workshop drew participants from 22 other states of the federation with NEWMAP interventions.

The governor said as phase one of the NEWMAP project comes to an end, the state is prepared for the second phase, and urged the 22 other states involved in the project to brace up to it too.

“Distinguished participants, as NEWMAP-1 interventions across the 23 states, including Anambra, are gradually coming to an end, I encourage you to thoroughly review all the activities carried out, share ideas, document, lessons-learned, share a drink or two and enjoy the signature hospitality that Anambra State is known for.

“While at it, do not forget to chart a clear pathway for the sustainability of the

achievements recorded because the adverse impacts of climate change are more present now than ever before.

“In Anambra State, we are ready for NEWMAP-2 because we have created institutions and templates for erosion and climate change intervention, based on international best practices.

“We have trained personnel and created enabling policies to attract the much-needed funding and technical assistance to support these urgent needs. This is all aimed at creating sustainability for the great work of the past 10 years. I know the other 22 states have done the same and are ready too,” Soludo stated.

