Senate Confirms Four Nominees as NUPRC Commissioners



Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday, confirmed the nominations of four executive commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

The report of the panel was laid by Senator Patrick Akinyelure on behalf of the Chairman, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan,

The confirmed appointees included Dr. Nuhu Habib (North-west – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-east, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Others were Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-south, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Mr. Jide Adeola (North-central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Akinyelure said the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He stated that the nominees possess the requisite qualifications, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of the various offices.

Akinyelure added that there was no petition or adverse reports received by the panel against anyone of the nominees.

He also said that the nominees are qualified and suitable for the positions, describing them as “fit and proper persons”.

