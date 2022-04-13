RSU Satellite Campuses to Be Inaugurated in May

Blessing Ibunge

The management of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, says it will unveil three satellite campuses at Etche, Emohua and Ahoada in May.



Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, said the visitor to the university, Governor Nyesom Wike, would inaugurate the campuses.



Okogbule disclosed this over the weekend when he led the university’s principal officers, deans of faculties and directors on a tour of the three campuses.



The vice-chancellor stated that the structures had been completed and landscaping would be completed by April.

The VC added that the management was working with the host communities to provide security at the campuses.



He also mentioned that the university’s security team would also be on the ground to protect lives and property.

The traditional ruler of Abara Etche, Eze Jonah Nwala, thanked Governor Wike for siting a campus in his community.

