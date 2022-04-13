Rivers APC Gubernatorial Aspirants Insist on Rotation

Blessing Ibunge



The 2023 governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have insisted that the ticket should be given to an aspirant from the riverine dichotomy.

The aspirants stated that in their recent consultation, they agreed that the Riverine-Ijaw competent person should man the affairs of the state in 2023. The aspirants, who assembled under the aegis of ‘The Progressives Aspirants Forum’, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt.

They also agreed to ensure a peaceful electoral process both in the party and state at large.

Members of the forum are Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Dr. Dawari George, Tonye Cole, Prince Tonye Princewill, Dr. Sokoto Davies and Biokpomabo Awara.

Others are: Francis Ebenezer, Mina Tende, Ojukaye Flag Amachree, and Michael West.

THISDAY observed that the meeting was convened by George Tolofari, a former state commissioner for Transportation in the state under the governorship of Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

The aspirants agreed “to consult other stakeholders, elder statesmen, opinion leaders and key politicians in the state to support power rotation to the Riverine-Ijaw in 2023 as a way of ensuring equity, justice and fairness in the distribution of political offices.

“The progressives aspirants agreed to work in unity and support whoever emerges at the party primaries either by way of consensus of election as exemplified by the party leadership at the just concluded national convention.

“Aspirants called on the party leadership to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants during the primaries to give everyone a sense of belonging, fairness and equity.”

However, one of the aspirants, who spoke to THISDAY immediately after the meeting, Prince Tonye Princewill, give reason for the call for riverine governor in 2023.

Princewill said: “The feedback I am getting from the stakeholders in the state is that many people understand the dichotomy of upland and riverine. The riverine should be given the opportunity to also run the state.

“We are saying, not just because you are riverine but because you are competent.

“In spite of ambition, the primary ambition is the ambition of the party and the state. I have always told people that I love my party but I love my state more. So I wouldn’t compromise my state because I love my party.”

