Osinachi: Minister Calls for Justice, Makes Plans to Rehabilitate Late Singers Children





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has vowed to ensure justice is served on the death of popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly killed by her husband.

She said domestic violence is a crime under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015). The minister’s position was contained in a statement issued last Monday by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Olujimi Oyetomi.

Tallen stressed the need for further rehabilitation of the artist’s children, who according to reports, were allegedly directed by their father to flog their mother while she was tied up by him.

She expressed disappointment that advocacies against domestic violence, especially violence against women and girls, persisted when both the federal and state governments had declared zero tolerance to Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The minister further said the ministry was working with relevant authorities “to set in motion the mechanism to rehabilitate children of the late singer so that they do not grow up damaged and assume that such acts are normal, thereby poisoning our society.

“I wonder and ask how such a talented and self-accomplished individual who loved God would have been a victim? It is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed. It could have been that she cried out to her church or pastor or friends or family, but all she got was ‘it is well’, and now that the inevitable has happened, they are speaking out. It is not well if we carry on with the traditional ways of sweeping bad behaviour under the carpet.

“The ministry under my watch will prosecute this matter to get justice for Osinachi. It is obvious that her children also need psycho-social support to heal from this trauma if it is true that their father tied her up and asked the children to flog her with a cane. This is unbelievable and must be condemned in all its ramifications.”

The minister prayed for the repose of the soul of the late singer and all victims of domestic violence, calling on all to join the ministry in the fight to end every form of gender-based violence.

According to her, “Our religious and traditional institutions, as well as the immediate families must join us in this fight to rid our society of such acts before they become fatal. Please if you see something, speak out so that together we can save lives.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

