Orji Kalu Gives APC Conditions to Contest 2023 Presidential Election

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday said he would only declare his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position to the South-east geopolitical zone.

Kalu stated this while answering the National Assembly correspondents’ enquiry on why he had yet to declare his ambition to contest the poll next year.

He said: “I had told Nigerians that if the presidency is zoned to the Southeast, I am already a candidate but how do you become a candidate but with the proviso that they should zone it to Southeast and micro zone it even to my village.

“If it is possible for the APC to do so, I will declare my interest because I am not

desperate but I am anxious to change the living standards of Nigeria and the economy for the better.

“It is what I know how to do better. I can fix the economy in four years. I can bring back the GDP to be competing with the United States of America, Japan and others.

“I can bring back the capacity utilisation to be under 4 or 5 percent and be rocking like hurricane.

“Everybody can declare for president, but will everybody get the presidency? The answer is no!

“We will work on that as a party, and we will come back to consult our party members and consult the president.”

Kalu pledged to continue to collaborate with other politicians in his region to advocate the emergence of the next president from Igbo land.

He added that the next president should be someone that is ready to work for Nigeria.

