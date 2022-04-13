Obaseki Mourns former Dangote Cement MD, Makoju

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of former Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Joseph Makoju, a consummate professional and industrialist, who showed unsparing commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization drive.

In a statement, the governor described Makoju as a “humble, unassuming and intelligent gentleman, who had made indelible contributions to the development of Nigeria’s electricity sector and the cement industry.”

He noted: “A loving father and devout family man, he was compassionate and good-natured, always working to engender development in his immediate community.

“With remarkable zeal and determination, he managed various transitions and developmental projects, midwifing reforms and policies that today have propped Nigeria on the path of progress.

“As an Adviser to two Nigerian Presidents, he prioritized the interest of the country and worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition to a new era of private-sector participation in the power sector.

“When he moved over to Dangote Cement, he was an enigma, driving landmark reforms to increase productivity and growth.”

The governor said Engr. Makoju will be remembered for his diligence and hard work, as well as his unwavering determination to deliver results against all odds.

“I commiserate with the Makoju family, friends and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.

