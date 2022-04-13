Nasarawa Partners ITF to Train Instructors

Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State goverment has partnered the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train instructors of the state’s newly established Vocational and Skills Aquisition Institute, Lafia, which was inaugurated recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A delegation from the headquarters of the ITF, led by the Director General, Mr. Joseph Ari, was in the office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe to finalise the partnership sequel to a letter by the state government requesting technical support to the institute.

Addressing the ITF delegation in his office, the deputy governor said the state lacked trained instructors that could handle facilities at the institute.

“So, it is an opportunity for us to get those instructors and update their knowledge so that they can come and impart that knowledge,” Akabe said.

In his remarks, Ari said the training was in collaboration with Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and they have agreed that Nasarawa State Skills Acquisition Centre will be part of the 24 participating organisations under the technical skills development project.

“Also, the ITF is willing to partner with the state government to train the instructors and see how we can develop a meaningful curriculum at our Modest Skills Training Centre in Abuja,” Ari stated.

