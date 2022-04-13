Kimberly-Clark Nigeria Gives Scholarship to Indigent Ikorodu Students

Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, a leader in baby care and essential feminine products, has fulfilled its promise to provide scholarships to girls at the Dream Catchers Academy as part of its commitment to providing better care for a better world.

The promise was made in February 2022, during the inauguration of its Ikorodu factory, which had in attendance the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During the ceremony, its General Manager, Vani Malik, revealed the company’s plans to provide scholarships to 30 girls from Dream Catchers Academy, a non-governmental, free boarding education and performing arts academy for orphaned and under-served girls in Ikorodu.

Through its Kotex® She Sabi Initiative, which champions women and girls’ progress by fighting period stigma, the company fulfilled its promise to the girls.

This scholarship is in addition to donations of furniture to Agodo Alara Community Primary School, 5,000 Huggies diapers and 5,000 Kotex sanitary pads to the I-Care Foundation.

The cheque presentation and handover ceremonies to the Dream Catchers Academy and Agodo Alara Community Primary School were witnessed by the Oba of Ikorodu, Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, who commended the firm for investing in the children and the Ikorodu community.

Malik said, “Beyond commitment to the implementation of Nigeria’s national roadmap for industrialisation – to create jobs, substitute imports and boost exports, education is very important to us, and we are dedicated to ensuring that children are able to reach their full potential and enjoy good education in a comfortable learning environment.”

The Headmistress of Agodo Alara Community Primary School, Mrs. M.I Adeniyi, thanked the te firm and the Oba for prioritising the students’ comfort.

Representatives of the I-Care Foundation also lauded Kimberly-Clark Nigeria for its support.

