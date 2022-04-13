INEC Releases List of Candidates for Osun Governorship Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, it has published the final list of candidates for the upcomibg governorship election following the close of nominations by political parties.

It further stated that on March 25, 2022, it published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Osun State Governorship election in its State and Local Government offices as required by law.

The commission therefore, reminded political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observed that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election”.

Furthermore, it said that the attention of parties was drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election”.

According to INEC, “The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Osun State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

“Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance”, the commission said in the statement signed by the National Commissioner in charged of Information and Chairman, Voter Education. Festus Okoye.

