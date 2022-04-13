House Urges Chief of Defence Staff to Flush Out Bandits from Taraba, Plateau

Udora Orizu



The House of Representatives at the plenary, yesterday urged the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor to coordinate a joint security operation and provide surveillance to flush out bandits from their hideouts, so as to arrest the wanton killings in Taraba and Plateau communities.

The lawmakers made the call while adopting a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. AbdulRahman Gambo Mubarak.

They also urged the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management through the National Emergency Management Agency to access the level of damage in the entire communities with a view of providing relief materials to victims.

It mandated its committees on emergency preparedness, Defence, army, Air Force to ensure compliance.

In a related development, the Deputy Speaker of the House Hon. Idris Wase condemned the banditry attacks on some communities in Kanam and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which led to the death of over 70 people on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement the Deputy Speaker expressed sadness and grief over the casualties suffered in the attacks and prayed God to give the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

While charging the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book, Wase also asked them to put measures in place to ensure that such avoidable deaths and attacks are brought to an end.

He extended his condolences to the people and government of Plateau State.

He said:“It is with heavy heart that I join other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning this dastardly act coming just at a time when farmers are preparing their farmlands for the forthcoming farming season. The security operatives must not rest on their oars in fishing out the perpetrators. I call on security agencies in the state to spare nothing in ensuring that justice prevails for the victims and the people of Plateau State.”

