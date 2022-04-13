Group Seeks Scholarship for Students with Sickle Cell Anaemia

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Lagos State University (LASU) Sickle Cell Society has appealed to the state government to set up a scholarship scheme and give other concessions to students living with sickle cell anaemia.

The Co-convener, Miss Ayomide Durodola, stated this recently at a sensitisation programme with the theme ‘Sickle Cell Disorder: The Battles, The Fears, The Triumph’.

She added that the government should show them consideration in employment.

She also appealed to the university to extend preferential treatment to students with sickle cell anaemia, allowing them to re-sit tests and exams missed due to health crises.

She regretted that some could not afford routine drugs.​

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the event would contribute to the well-being of the students with benefit to the university and society.

“As you march on steadily towards triumphing over this challenge, I encourage you to take seriously the advice and prescriptions of medical science in this regard,” said the VC.

In her keynote address, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, debunked myths associated with the medical condition.

Highlighting the triumphs, she said many battling the condition were making an impact, including Oyo State-born Miss Joy Sanni, who graduated with a first class from the University of Lagos.

According to her, there are stories of people who surmounted the disorder and lived well into old age. She also disclosed that successful stem cell transplants had also been recorded.

On his part, the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education (HKSHE), Prof. Raimi Moronfolu, advised students with the condition to speak up to avoid being made to engage in rigorous activities and to get the support they need.

