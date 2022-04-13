Greensprings Director Advocates Public-Private Partnership on Sports

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Deputy Director of Education, Greensprings School, Lagos, Dr. Barney Wilson, has called for a public-private partnership to encourage school sports.

He said this at this year’s sports day of Greensprings Anthony Campus, held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

He stated that the partnership would address the lack of sporting activities in some private schools due to inadequate space and facilities.

“We know that all children from pre-school to secondary school need to keep moving. Many of them have been stuck in their houses or classrooms. So the school ensures that they are moving all the time,” Wilson noted.

The school’s Executive Director, Mrs. Lai Koiki, said the annual event was put on hold in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, sport instils discipline, focus, dedication, hard work, commitment, perseverance, teamwork, honesty and responsibility.

She said students that embrace sports early in life are agile and fit, improving the brain’s cognitive and memory functions.

“It is, therefore, our responsibility as a school community to encourage the participation of our children in sporting activities with a keen focus on the joy of participation rather than winning or losing- this is the true spirit of sportsmanship,” she stressed.

The Chairperson of the PTA Activities Committee, Mrs. Yemisi Adeboyejo, advised parents to encourage their children’s participation in sports and commended the school for the event.

At the end of the events, Moremi (purple) House came first with 17 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals. Queen Amina (red) came second with 15 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals, while Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (blue) came third with nine gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

