Gombe Hails FEC for Approving Pen Resource University

Segun Awofadeji

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the provisional licence of Pen Resource University, Gombe.



While expressing delight over the development, the governor said the Buhari-led FEC deserves commendation for the approval.



Inuwa, who also congratulated the founder of the university, Dr. Sani Jauro, and his management team, assured the university of his administration’s support for a smooth take-off.​



“The importance of the presence of the university in the state cannot be overemphasised,” said the Gombe governor. “It will support the already existing ones in providing high-level skills necessary for every labour market as well as training for teachers, doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs who would develop the capacity and skills to drive the economy of the state and the country in general.”

