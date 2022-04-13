Firms Partner to Train 1000 Youths on Agri-Processing

Gilbert Ekugbe

Reelfruit, Temploy and Made Culture have announced a partnership agreement to train over 1000 youths on agri-processing to drive value addition in the nation’s non-oil export sector.

The move, they said, would also solve the unemployment crisis in the agri-processing sector in Nigeria by training 1000 youths on technical and soft skills demanded by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within the agri-processing sector in Nigeria.

Commenting on the initiative, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ReelFruit, Ms. Affiong Williams, said: “Having realised that the Agri-processing sector offers enormous opportunities, we are thrilled to have partnered with Temploy and Made Culture on this initiative that will enable us not only to build potentials but also offers us the opportunity to equip young Nigerians who have the interest to grow this sector.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Temploy Nigeria, Juyin Benson, said: “Temploy is delighted to be collaborating with ReelFruit and Made Culture to build the capacity of young Nigerians. We are devoted to recruiting, training and equipping 1000 youths within Lagos and Ogun state over the next three years with digital and technical skills that will prepare them for a career in the Agri-processing sector.”

