FCTA Redeems N150bn Liabilities to Contractors

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has said it has settled over N150 billion indemnity inherited from previous administrations.

This revelation was made yesterday at by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Executive Secretary, Shehu Hadi Ahmad at an FCTA Executive Committee meeting chaired by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

Ahmad stated that the present FCT Administration has cleared all the liabilities inherited from the previous administrations, which has led to the completion of some major infrastructural projects within the city centre,

He noted that before now, most contractors had abandoned their sites because of accrued liabilities from the previous administrations worth over N150 billion.

“The minister took the bull by the horn and cleared all the liabilities of these and other contractors, including those developing the Airport Expressway. So all the liabilities were cleared.

“So all the none completed segments of the works along this axis were completed. Now you can operate in dual mode on the Constitution Avenue and we are making efforts now to also finalise the development of the dual carriage of the Independence road.

“So this is what has actually eased the traffic right from the City Centre, from Three Arm Zone through to World Trade Centre, and to the National Hospital. And the travel time for most commuters, passengers to the airport has drastically reduced. You can almost plan your travel time now from your home to the airport,” Ahmed said.

He enunciated some of the challenges facing the administration to include inadequate funding, uncontrolled population influx and resettlement of original inhabitants, saying that a holistic review of the Abuja Master Plan will address some of these challenges. He also called for a coordinated development strategy to be pursued by the Administration with its contiguous states that would ensure the development of the satellite areas between the states and the FCT, as viable economic areas.

While enumerating some of the challenges, which include inadequate funding, uncontrolled population influx and resettlement of original inhabitants, the Executive Secretary, advocated for the review of the Master Plan to address some of these challenges.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

