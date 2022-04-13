Chrisland School Seek Collaboration with Media

Funmi Ogundare

Chrisland School has expressed its readiness to collaborate with education journalists to share their experiences in their field of endeavour and impart learning to the students.

The town and gown collaboration is part of activities lined up to celebrate the school’s 45th anniversary, scheduled to commence in October.

Speaking during a virtual briefing at the weekend, the school’s advisory board member, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, noted that education should be a holistic approach to shape students’ capacity to “think forward.”

“Education is a tool to enshrine peace and stability. It is about connecting the students to agents of a sustainable world,” explained Fadeyi. “Education should be able to shape the right narrative and value orientation so that we can have a better society.”

He expressed concern about the decadence in society, stressing that the nation is in crisis.

The school’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, described the collaboration as the beginning of better things to come. According to her, developing a better relationship with the media will be most beneficial to its students and improve society.

The Chairman of the Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN), Mr. Mojeed Alabi, expressed the association’s readiness to maximise the opportunity to make society a better place.

