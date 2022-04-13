CHI Offers Nutrition Support to Muslims During Ramadan

In the spirit of the season, millions of Muslim faithful have begun devoting themselves to fasting, prayer, and communal bonding as required during the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking part in this spiritual activity means no food or drink during the daylight hours, eating one meal just before dawn and another after sunset. With this spiritual commitment of prayers, abstinence, and reflection also comes the appointed time for replenishment and revitalisation.

Underscoring the rehydrating, rejuvenating and nourishment benefits inherent in its fruit juice and value-added dairy brands, CHI Limited encourages the Muslim faithful to complement their Sahur and Iftar meals with nutritional requirements needed to stay fit throughout the holy month, and achieve a spiritually robust as well as successful fast.

Chivita fruit juices and Hollandia dairy brands are renowned for the healthy nourishment they provide. They contain essential vitamins and minerals required for replenishment, sustenance and supporting the body’s immune function at this time

CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, said that the objective of the Ramadan campaign is to communicate our support for Muslim faithful during the Ramadan fast by ensuring they nourish their bodies as they nourish their souls.

“Our range of Chivita juices and Hollandia dairy brands provide consumers the right nourishment to complement their Sahur and Iftar meals to enable them stay hydrated, nourished and healthy through the course of the Ramadan fast,” she stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

