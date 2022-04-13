Buhari Swears in ICPC, NPC Commissioners, Presides over FEC Meeting



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday administered oath of office on 10 Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Population Commission (NPC).

The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The commissioners, who were confirmed by the Senate last month, included five for the NPC namely Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

The commissioners of the ICPC were Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd) (Ekiti State), Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).

The president thereafter presided over the weekly cabinet meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), in attendance.

Some ministers, who are also physically attending the meeting include the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Agriculture, Mahmud Abubakar; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mammora.

Other ministers and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

