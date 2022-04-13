Buhari Mourns Joseph Makoju



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passage of renowned technocrat and former Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, Joseph Makoju. The President in a release issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, shared in the grief, following the passing of Makoju, who served as Special Adviser to two Presidents and Managing Director of National Electric Power Authority (Power Holding Company of Nigeria).President Buhari commiserated with family members, Government and people of Kogi State, colleagues and associates of the seasoned technocrat, who deployed his knowledge, skills and experience to the service of his country and humanity.The President believed Makoju’s historic contributions to the development of the nation will always be remembered, particularly in the power and cement sectors, where he held notable positions, which included heading West Africa Portland Cement Company (WAPCO), part of Lafarge, and distinguished himself.President Buhari prayed for the repose of the departed soul, and God’s covering over his family.

