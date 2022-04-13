Breaking: Statistician-General, Simon Harry, is Dead



James Emejo in Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed the death of the Statistician-General of the Federation (SGF), Dr. Simon Harry.

Director, Communication and Public Relations Department, Mr. Ichedi, Sunday Joel, confirmed Harry’s passage adding that “He died from an illness”.

The deceased reportedly fell sick last Saturday, and was immediately accorded medical attention but succumbed to the cold hands of death early Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment as chief executive of the NBS in August 2021, after the two-term historic reign of Dr. Yemi Kale as SGF.

Ichedi had earlier denied reports of Harry’s death which was published by an online news platform.

Details later….

