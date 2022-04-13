Breaking: Immigration Arrests Passenger with Firearm at Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos Command on Wednesday morning intercepted an American citizen with firearm at the airport.

The male passenger (names withheld), who arrived the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, United States at 10:10am, was said to have checked-in the firearm.

The passenger was also said to be in possession of two international passports; Nigerian and American.

A source close to the Lagos Airport confided in our correspondent on Wednesday that the American citizen did not declare the firearms as stipulated in international laws on firearms carriage.

Another source confided in our correspondent that the passenger had some documents from the U.S, which allowed him to carry firearms, but the authenticity of the papers could not be ascertained.

As at the time of filing this report, the passenger was still going through interrogation at the immigration office at the airport and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further questioning.

The source said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, the passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

