BREAKING: Four Police Personnel Killed as Gunmen Attack Station in Anambra

Gunmen Wednesday morning attacked a police station in Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State.

A source told THISDAY that the men arrived the area at about 1:30am Wednesday, and immediately launched an attack on the police facility.

He said four policemen, including a police woman lost their lives in the attack.

There have been series of attacks on police and other government facilities in Anambra State for quite a while, with the Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, assuring the people that those responsible will not be allowed to continue with their acts.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the attack.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the state police command, told THISDAY in a telephone conversation that the attack happened.

“The hoodlums came around 1am, and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, on hearing of the attack, immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day and the hoodlums were successfully repelled, and the facility was saved.

“We have commenced intelligence already, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack,” Ikenga said.

He was however unable to state the identity of the attackers or the reason for their actions.

