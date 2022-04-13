2022: Oyebanji’s Brilliance, Courage, Competence ‘ll Benefit Ekiti, Says Monarch

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A first-class monarch and the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, has described the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, as someone with competence, courage and brilliance.

The monarch said these unparalleled traits in Oyebanji woud be beneficial to Ekiti if emerged victorious in the coming poll.

Oba Adejugbe said this last Monday when Oyebanji visited his palace as part of the ongoing consultations preceding his gubernatorial campaign.

While addressing the APC candidate and his entourage, Oba Adejugbe lauded Oyebanji’s untainted public service record, as well as his role in the creation of Ekiti State, where he served as the secretary of the committee for state creation.

According to the traditional ruler, “You are a good person. You have promised an issue-based campaign, please ensure you stick with issues and ensure your supporters tow the path of peace.

“I have known you since 1994 when you first came here to discuss the state creation issue. And you have always demonstrated good conduct, courage and brilliance.”

In his submission before the first class traditional ruler, Oyebanji restated his commitment to issue-based campaign and peaceful conduct of supporters ahead of the state poll.

He said he would focus on issues that border on development and those that are of concern to the people of the state during his campaign scheduled to commence after the Easter break.

The APC candidate stated that he remains the candidate with the most public service experience having served in different capacities in the administration of Governor Niyi Adebayo as well as the first and second administrations of Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who recalled his first visit to the Ewi’s palace in 1994 as a young lecturer at the state-own university, lauded Oba Adejugbe’s leadership role in the agitation that culminated in the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.

“But for the struggle which was championed by Kabiyesi and other prominent citizens then, there wouldn’t have been Ekiti State today, and nobody would be aspiring to be a governor or lawmaker in Ekiti State,” he stated.

The state Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said Oyebanji would continue with the laudable projects and policies of the Fayemi administration if voted in.

