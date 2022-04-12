Who Will Secure Our Nation?

Every passing day sees Nigeria’s insecurity attain worsening dimensions. The recent Kaduna train attack which resulted in several deaths, many injuries and the kidnap of numerous commuters who remain unaccounted for over two weeks after the dastardly incident, has yet again brought to the fore, the very urgent need to rethink the nation’s security architecture. With insecurity flashpoints all over the country, North-East, North Central, parts of the South-East and this time the North-West, Nigeria is undoubtedly involved in a low-grade war. Some suggestions as to a lasting panacea for these enormous security challenges, are the topic of this Discourse by Jide Ojo, Dr Kayode Ajulo, and Major Ben Aburime (Rtd)

Nigeria’s Lingering Security Challenges, the Panacea

Jide Ojo

Introduction

Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended) states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, while Section 17(2)(c) says ‘governmental actions shall be humane’. It is doubtful if any of the tiers of Government in Nigeria, is meeting any of these constitutional provisions. In Nigeria today, as a result of the protracted and festering insecurity, the country is now in the Hobbesian state where life is short, brutish and nasty. Many analysts have traced the remote causes of the current spate of insecurity, to the fratricidal war the country fought for three years between 1967 and 1970. It is called civil war. However, an estimated over one million people, allegedly lost their lives on the side of the separatist Biafran agitators and the Nigerian armed forces. Quite unfortunately, when the war ended on January 15, 1970, there was no disarmament. Thus, a lot of small arms and light weapons got into the hands of many non-State actors.

If we’re looking for immediate causes, some of the push factors will be the grinding poverty, high rate of unemployment, religious extremism, ostentatious lifestyle of Nigeria’s political elite, misgovernance and corruption to mention, but a few. All of these need no explanation, as they are a daily manifestation in our societal life.

Impact of Insecurity

The escalating insecurity in Nigeria has a lot of negative impact on our socio-economic life. Socially speaking, many Nigerians are now observing self-imposed curfew, due to fear of abduction or being robbed by armed gangs. Night life has almost vanished, except for in a few urban centres. Many Nigerians no longer do all-night parties, while most churches and worship centres have now cancelled vigils. Serial attacks of terrorists on our public schools and mass abduction of pupils and students, have led to an exponential increase in the number of out-of-school children. Health wise, many Nigerians are now fatalistic. Mental health of compatriots, has become unbalanced. Many who do not have history of blood pressure, are now developing high blood pressure. Many more people are now paranoid with fear leading to anxiety disorder, insomnia and depression. Many family members of victims of insecurity, are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Economically, insecurity has led to a lot of divestment from the country, while many foreign direct investors have refused to come and invest in here due to the negative stories about insecurity. When there is divestment or closure of business in the country, this leads to more people becoming unemployed. Millions of people in internally displaced camps as a result of natural disaster or insecurity, are no longer productive economically. Rather, they become a burden on Government and the entire society, as they have to live on charity.

As a result of insecurity, many farmers have had to leave their ancestral farmlands and homes, only to run to cities where they either live off family and friends, or take to menial jobs such as commercial cycling or selling groceries. Thus, food insecurity is staring us in the face now, and this is partly responsible for the high cost of commodities, especially food items in the market. In order to stave off food scarcity, the Government may reluctantly licence people to import food items into the country. This will put pressure on our foreign exchange, and kill off the few agro-allied industries in the country.

Insecurity has led to reduction in public infrastructure. Take for instance the Monday, March 28, 2022 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna night train in which eight people were confirmed dead and scores of people abducted; this has led to the indefinite suspension of train services along that route. Same thing with the airport of Kaduna State. After the terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022, flight operations to the airport was suspended indefinitely. These attacks on public infrastructure has substantially increased the cost of governance, as billions of Naira will have to be spent to replace damaged facilities.

Solutions to Nigeria’s Protracted Insecurity

There are two broad parts, to solving this menace of insecurity. There are the hardware and the software approaches. By hardware approach, Nigerian Government at all levels has to do the following: Recruitment of more Police and Military personnel. The number of soldiers and Police, as well as other security operatives in Nigeria vis-à-vis the population, is grossly inadequate. There’s need for more boots on ground. The recruited personnel must be well trained, in modern crime-fighting techniques. It is unfortunate that the immediate past Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, got involved in a legal tussle over whose mandate it is to recruit the 10,000 constables per annum ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari. Thankfully, after two court judgements in favour of PSC, this issue has been finally laid to rest.

There’s need for technology driven solutions to insecurity. It is imperative to have all-weather drones, Closed Circuit Television on our roads, around public facilities, and even in the forests where these criminal gangs use as hideout. There’s need for forensic laboratories to analyse fingerprints and other exhibits from crime scenes, in a timeous manner.

Part of technological solutions needed include body and vehicle scanners, bomb detectors, jammers, surveillance equipment and many more. While it is heartwarming that the Inspector General of Police has acquired five additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country, it is disheartening that the N52 billion e-surveillance project meant to police our borders which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on April 25, 2019 has not been completed. The truth is, if we don’t secure our borders, there will continue to be migration of criminal gangs into the country, while smuggling and trafficking of drugs, humans and small arms and light weapons will persist.

Our intelligence gathering and analysis, should also be top notch. There is technology that can aid this. Government agencies such as Nigerian Communication Commission, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), all have roles to play in helping the security agencies with vital information that can help intelligence gathering and surveillance.

In terms of the soft approach, there is need for individuals to embrace family planning and child spacing measures. Having too many children than one can cater for, has led to increase in the number of miscreants who could be easily recruited by criminal gangs to perpetrate crimes in the country. It would have been ideal if Government can legislate on this or come up with a policy, but this may not enjoy wide acceptance. However, at individual family level, we can decide to have few children that our income can effectively cater for.

There’s also need for public enlightenment, on why crime does not pay. However, for this message to sink into the mind and subconscious of the populace, there must be prompt and efficient punishment for those who indulge in crime. Thus, there is need to overhaul our justice sector. As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. It is not out of place, in fact, it is recommended that there should be review of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, with a view to making the law work seamlessly.

The serial jailbreaks of the recent past, are counterproductive to crime fighting. Many of the escapees who are hardened criminals, are never recaptured. They end up becoming more vicious in the perpetration of crimes, after their escape from prison or correctional centres. The number of awaiting trial inmates in our correctional facilities, is intolerable. Statistics show that between 70-80% of inmates in our prisons, are awaiting trial. This has led to prison congestion, and the more reasons the inmates are restive and engage in jailbreaks. Prosecution of criminal suspects therefore, need to be fast-tracked.

There’s also need for transparency and accountability, in the management of the country’s security and defence sector. The mismanagement of the $2.1 billion meant for procurement of military hardware under former President Goodluck Jonathan, is very preposterous. There’s yet to be closure to the prosecution of those who were fingered in the ‘Dadukigate’, since 2016 when charges were filed against them. Recall that the 2019 Audit Report, said 178,459 Firearms and Ammunition were missing from Police Armoury. This is an ugly phenomenon, which does not inspire confidence in the fight against insecurity. These so-called missing firearms in the hands of non-State actors, will definitely be used to perpetrate crimes.

Above all, the three tiers of Government must work robustly and collaboratively, to reduce unemployment and poverty. These are twin push factors, which can lure people who are not even long-suffering into crimes. The Federal Government’s multi-billion-Naira Social Investment Programme under which there are Conditional Cash Transfer, N-Power for unemployed youths, Tradermoni and Farmermoni, Homegrown School Feeding Programmes are all laudable. However, not only do I recommend that States should have their own social investment programmes, there must be value for money. It should not be a vote-buying scheme.

In closing, this is political season. As the nation prepares for the 7th General Election in 2023, Political Party managers and contestants should please eschew arming youths to perpetrate electoral violence. They do not need private army or militia, to protect themselves and deal with their opponents. They should please, not compound the country’s security challenges.

There must be political will, to fight crime and insecurity in Nigeria. I am shocked at the revelation of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu who on May 1, 2019 alleged that some State Governors covertly promote insecurity, as justification to inflate their security vote. Magu said this while presenting a paper with the theme, “Imperative of Fighting Corruption/Terrorism Financing in Nigeria” at the induction of new and returning Governors at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. This is worrisome.

I am also dumbfounded by the surreal revelation by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who told journalists in Abuja that he knows the identities of terrorists in his State, their camps, their phone numbers, and sometimes eavesdrops on their conversations. He said he has twice written to the management of Nigerian Railway Corporation to stop night train services, but he was ignored. He wondered why the military has not gone to neutralise the bandits, despite the intelligence he has passed on to them. He said all this after his visit to President Buhari, over the unfortunate train attack by terrorists on March 28, 2022. What can one say about this? It is also unfortunate that despite the fact that the US and UAE Governments have both made available to Nigerian Government names and identities of some people who are involved in terrorism financing in Nigeria, the Government is yet to prosecute these criminals. Is this out of cowardice, or complicity?

Jide Ojo, Development Consultant, Columnist, Author and Public Affairs Analyst

National Sovereignty and Insecurity: Issues and Perspectives



Dr Kayode Ajulo



Introduction

Mixed emotions of sadness, disappointment and bitterness characterise the reactions of citizens to the horrendous acts of terror and wickedness that have been foisted unabatedly in recent times, by marauding terrorists and criminal elements who seem to have an axe of grind with the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the most populous black nation and home to more than 300 ethnic groups.

Nigeria, unarguably the powerhouse of Africa and a formidable force on the global scene, has become a huge arena of crime where the Hobbesian state of nature holds sway as the current socio-political order.

It is high time for men of good will and conscience to interrogate this state of affairs, in order to offer some guidance, or at best, give a clarion call to the authorities concerned to go hard on these marauders, else Nigeria becomes a fragmented and Stateless entity.

I recall the recent reflections of Chief J.B Daudu, SAN, erstwhile President of the Nigerian Bar Association, who took to his facebook page to call attention to a salient issue on Nigeria’s sovereignty. Paraphrasing the eminent learned Silk, “We need a group that still believes in the territorial integrity of Nigeria, and who will not endanger the lives of millions of Nigerians in favour of foreign Jihadists who definitely do not mean well for Nigeria. If in the next 30 days, there is no concerted effort to arrest the situation, then we should begin to live with the idea of a fractionalised Nigeria, where the fragments would be in a position to defend their new territories… If we do a reckoning of the number of deaths attributable to terrorism and other criminal activities, we have since 2015 passed the One Million Mark, thereby surpassing Rwanda and Burundi”.

As profoundly encapsulated above, the needless deaths as a result of terrorism and criminality, as well as the unending assault on our sovereignty, must draw us to a place of collective action against those whose stock in trade is the commercialisation of the tears, suffering and agony of the people. I pour out my mind knowing fully well that, the much dreaded fragmentation of Nigeria has begun before our very eyes.

The menace of insecurity has become so protracted and convoluted, that no region is spared of it. Violent cult clashes, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, IPOB agitations, terror attacks on critical State infrastructure, Southern Kaduna killings, are few examples of the geographical distribution of insecurity in Nigeria.

The quality of life in Nigeria is at an all-time low, and something drastic needs to be done to address this state of insecurity, as it is manifestly clear that human life has been practically reduced to nothing.

It has become compelling on my part yet again, to attempt an analysis of the current situation having regard to some conceptual and legal frameworks.



What is Sovereignty?

Sovereignty like most other foundational concepts admit of difficulties of a universal definition; however, the Blacks Law Dictionary, 7th Edition, defined it as “the supreme, absolute and uncontrollable power by which any independent state is governed; supreme political authority; paramount control of the constitution and frame of government and its administration; the self-sufficient source of political power, from which all specific political powers are derived; the international independence of a state, combined with the right and power of regulating its internal affairs without foreign dictation; also a political society, or state, which is sovereign and independent”.

When viewed from the realm of international politics and world order, sovereignty means non-interference by foreign powers in the domestic affairs of another State. It speaks to the notion that one State can handle its affairs, without another country’s interference. Sovereignty in this context means mutual respect between nations, in such a way that guarantees peace, harmony and stability. The sovereign equality of independent States is the epicentre of international relations, and this presupposes that the sovereignty of a State is a direct result of the existence of several independent States.

National Sovereignty, also referred to as internal sovereignty is the power of the State which establishes its supremacy over all persons, groups, resources and entities within its territory, while external sovereignty describes a situation whereby a State establishes relations with other States on its own terms and preferences.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered) in Section 14 gives clarification on the custodianship of sovereignty as far as Nigeria is concerned. The implication is that the citizens enjoy supreme public power via the Constitution; however, one must be quick to observe that Section 14(1) of the same Constitution has declared that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice, and it is on this score that the supreme public power is now being entrusted in the Government which exercises power and authorities within this system of democratic governance.

The point being made is that sovereignty is not to be construed as an abstract term, but a tangible concept clearly defined by the highest organic document of the land.



Nexus Between Sovereignty and Security

Sovereignty gives us a better insight into the monopoly of security that a nation wields over all persons and entities, and Nigeria is no exception; the monopoly of security is at the apex of the powers, duties and responsibilities of the State towards its people and where it is now being lacerated by rag-tags, bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements in Nigeria, then this is a serious problem that must be ruthlessly addressed by those in authority. It is indeed, sad commentary, that this monstrous scale of insecurity continues to assail the nation, and one begins to wonder where we got it all wrong.

It is easy to draw cosmetic inferences and play mindless political games with the situation at hand, but the provision of the Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution is clear that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. The framers of the Nigerian Constitution ultimately had it in mind, to remind all and sundry that sovereignty and security are mutually inclusive and complimentary, little wonder, these aforementioned provisions are outlined in the same section. In the very end, you cannot have one without the other, and the fact of this is evident before our very eyes.

There is no gainsaying the point that the failure of Government in the area of security, pushes the borderline of the nation’s sovereignty without restraint; and I must say without reservation, that our leaders since the nation’s return to democracy in 1999 are largely to be blamed. I am not interested in referencing the military era as well as the checkered civilian rule predating our current democratic dispensation, because in my candid opinion, it is simply nothing to write home about; an era where rulers emerge through the barrels of gun and assassinations, is indeed, inglorious and unworthy of any positive reference.

Sadly, the criminality and violence that characterised the military era, effectively laid the foundation for this wave of insecurity that currently threatens our corporate existence and sovereignty. The Nigerian ruling class have mastered the act of orchestrating and commercialising violence, for the purpose of winning elections and retaining power without any regard for humanity. It is not rocket science that this “cause and effect” situation remains fortified, because members of the political class try to outdo themselves in this unconscionable brand of politics.

Learned Silk, Femi Falana, eloquently pointed out the heinous mischiefs of the political class, when he stated as follows:

“The Nigerian Neo-colonial State, is maintained by violence. The members of the ruling class, use violence to win elections and retain power. In 2003, Modu Sheriff recruited Boko Haram operatives, to assist him to win the elections. He won and compensated them, by appointing one of them a Commissioner. The Governor and the group, later disagreed. The Governor was alleged to have hired the Police, to execute the leader of the sect and the Commissioner. At that stage, the group pronounced a fatwa on the Nigerian State”.

The Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry, suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks on indigenous communities, kidnappings, ritual killings, cult clashes, armed robbery, wanton destruction of lives and property, have all the trappings of a highly mischievous and wicked political class. The accelerated spread of insecurity, even as we approach the election year, should worry us all.

Admittedly, there are contemporary issues that are beyond the scope of politically orchestrated crisis, but same have also failed to be properly managed by the political class. For instance, drying climate and pressure for pasture have predisposed herders and farmers to violent clashes, and nothing tangible is being offered by the ruling class as a viable solution.

To address the issue presented in the above example, Government must be aggressive in the implementation of its cattle ranching policies in a just and equitable manner. It is also needful to distinguish between ordinary Fulani herders, and Fulani militias with established links with foreign Jihadists’ movements/organisations and deal decisively with them.

Government must not yield its authority for any ethnic militia, to function as the protector of their kin and kindred. Nigeria must not cede any of its monopoly of violence and security to any group; whether armed or unarmed. We have seen Government’s ruthlessness in curtailing the IPOB agitations, as well as the display of its monopoly of violence against popular Yoruba Freedom agitator, Sunday Igboho. It should therefore, not be an uphill task to isolate and crush all criminal elements, irrespective of their language or tribe, perpetrating evil from different forests in some parts of the North.

Still referencing Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, it is expressly stated therein that security and welfare shall be the primary purpose of Government. It cannot be stated enough that the ruling class, over the course of our democratic dispensation, have paid little or no attention to the plight and suffering of the people. The resulting effect of the years of neglect, poverty and hardship have created a huge trust deficit between the leaders and the led, who seem to have found an easy route in criminality. Poverty induced by an apparent lack of a viable social security system for vulnerable persons and groups, continues to fragment the nation’s social order and stability.

Equally, unemployment-induced poverty has been identified as a major cause for criminal activities and violence in Nigeria. The two popular sayings – “the idle mind is the devil’s workshop” and “a hungry man is an angry man”, remain apposite in the Nigerian context. The inequality in the distribution of the nation’s resources remains a motivation for criminal elements to perpetrate heinous crimes, such as kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery.

I must observe that the present administration has been audacious in its attempt to roll-back poverty by implementing policies and programmes that target the poor and vulnerable, while also creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. My counsel is that this should be sustained by the next administration, as any interruption may cause a surge in crime rate in Nigeria.

Furthermore, internal sovereignty and internal security will be better safeguarded, when State governors can bear the title “Chief Security Officer” in the practical sense of it. This again brings to the fore the debate on restructuring; and without prejudice to all arguments for and against, the simple truth is that there is an immediate need to amend the Constitution to provide for State Police. Security thrives on local intelligence, and the best way to get it right is for the Chief Executive of a State to have the power to coordinate and mobilise a security outfit established by the law of the State, to act upon any intelligence within the shortest time possible. I think this is the true spirit of Federalism, and in response to comments in some quarters that Governors may deploy State Police against political opponents, we must fashion a mechanism of checks and balances within the law establishing them. It is a constitutional anomaly that a Governor cannot enforce a law validly passed by the State House of Assembly, because Federal authorities are opposed to same.

Mallam El-Rufai

Recently, Mallam El-Rufai voiced out his frustrations on the dastardly attacks that were carried out on a Kaduna-Abuja bound train by terrorists which left several dead, many injured and others abducted. The Governor vehemently stated that he and his colleagues may import foreign mercenaries, to fight the vicious marauders terrorising the Northwest. This weighty statement is either coming from a place of misapprehension of our extant laws, or a place of empty grandstanding or both. The law is clear on the powers of the President, with respect to the operational use and command of the Armed Forces. Also evident from our laws, is that the Armed Forces is saddled with the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, and in exceptional circumstances, the maintenance of internal security. See Sections 217 & 218 of the Constitution.

Furthermore, Section 8(3) of the Armed Forces Act 2004 stipulates that the operational use of the Armed Forces includes “the operational use of the Armed Forces in Nigeria for the purpose of maintaining and securing public safety and public order”.

It is therefore, manifestly clear from the community reading of the aforementioned provisions, that the Nigerian Military is vested with the power to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria, as well as maintain and secure public safety and order where necessary. It is therefore, unfortunate that the Governor of Kaduna State who should know better, has decided to play to the gallery on this matter.

It must be stated that the powers of the President in relation to the operational use of the Armed Forces, is circumscribed by the power of the National Assembly to make laws for the regulation of the powers exercisable by the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation. The President can also have recourse to his powers under Section 305 of the Constitution, to restore sanity to troubled States of the North Western Region.

It is therefore, not within the contemplation of the present Constitution for local or foreign mercenaries to be deployed to quell insurgencies and national security threats. Also, Governors lack powers to modify the existing security arrangement in Nigeria as enshrined under our extant laws, so it remains to be seen where a power that is unavailable ab initio to Governors, can be made to accommodate the deployment of foreign mercenaries as canvassed by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

For the avoidance of doubt, the ultimate security of the nation is vested in the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces must take absolute responsibility for this.



Monopoly on Violence Vis-à-Vis the Nigerian Reality

The ancient philosopher, Max Weber is credited to be one of the leading voices to assert that monopoly on violence is a significant purport of the State. In his essay, Politics as a Vocation (1919), he described the State as any political institution that succeeds in holding the exclusive right to use, threaten, or authorise physical force against residents of its territory. However, such must come from a place of legitimacy, and Weber was also quick to note that just because the State holds the monopoly on legitimate violence, does not mean it always resorts to violence.

A defining feature of a State, is the monopoly of violence it wields over its territories and the subjects therein. It identifies the State as a sole authority capable of deploying the use of violence to achieve an end. The concept does not imply that the State is the only actor actually using force, but that, rather, it is the only actor that can legitimately authorise its use. In other words, the State is the sole principal that successfully claims to be the originator of the legitimacy for all physical coercion or adjudication of same. This makes sense when the issue of self-defence is being examined, as the law permits individuals to use force as may be reasonable and necessary in defence of one’s self or property; however, this right is a derivative of the State’s authority on the use of force.

Consequently, the State can grant another actor the right to use violence without losing its monopoly, so long as it remains the only source of the right to use violence, and that it maintains the capacity to enforce this monopoly.

The United States Institute of Peace gave another perspective on the subject under discourse, wherein it elucidated that the legitimate State monopoly over the means of violence is a condition in which a State’s security forces operate lawfully under a legitimate civilian authority, where actors conduct themselves in accordance with democratic norms and principles of good governance.

As earlier hinted, the State monopoly on the legitimate use of violence can be challenged by non-State actors such as insurgents, terrorists, secessionists. The question that readily comes to mind, is whether Nigeria as a State holds the monopoly of violence to the exclusion of every other entity.

Without mincing words, the answer to the above is in the negative, as the contemporary times point to a multitudinous demarcation of the State monopoly of violence by non-State actors, and this is highly unacceptable. The decades-old terror attacks, violent agitations for secession, genocidal attacks on indigenous communities by ethno-religious feudalists, banditry, kidnappings, destruction of official State symbols by insurrectionists among others, are vivid examples of the erosion of Nigeria’s monopoly of violence.

There are simply no consequences for actions anymore in Nigeria, and it is largely seeming that the Nigerian State cowers and kowtows to criminals displaying a certain measure of organisation and weapons’ sophistication. Yet, to fully rule a territory requires the authority to violently control it if necessary. A situation whereby bandits and terrorists levy taxes on communities in the North, evidences that Nigeria is on the precipice and it must be sounded that this unprecedented low is an ample sign of a failing State.

We have lost the trajectory of our political essence as a nation, and the only solution is for Nigeria to embark on aggressive military campaigns to regain all the territories, especially hinterlands that are presently under the control of these enemies of State. We can talk about deradicalisation later!



Conclusion/Recommendations

Nigeria must assert its sovereignty in these evil days, by matching the vicious threats to the nation’s security with the State’s superior monopoly of violence. The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, must give express orders against criminals undermining our sovereignty. A nation held to the jugular must unshackle herself, and asphyxiate her assailants. There is no need to colourise this issue with politics, religion or tribal sentiments. This is the time for the nation’s leadership to show strength and capacity, so as to douse the impression that it has been overwhelmed.

Social justice and social security which are cardinal components of good governance, must be pursued and achieved across board. It is a no-brainer that Government erodes its legitimacy anytime it clamps down on unarmed peaceful protesters, while armed bandits/terrorists are entreated with undeserving honour, amnesty and respect.

Social security will mean the provision of job opportunities for the teeming number of unemployed youths, as well as reversing the misfortune of the millions of out-of-school-children roaming the streets, ready to take up criminal vices to survive.

In the final analysis, it is needful to identify and deal ruthlessly with sponsors of crimes occupying various positions in Government, because it has been said that ‘if insurgency lasts for more than 24 hours, the Government has hand in it’. In our own case, there appears to be powerful persons in this incumbent Government and the opposition who have connections with some criminal elements threatening the peace and stability of this nation, and all of them must be fished out and visited with the full weight of the law.

Dr Kayode Ajulo, Founding Partner, Castle of Law; Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK



Nigeria’s Security Challenges and How Not to Win a War



Major Ben Aburime



Introduction

The state of insecurity that has pervaded the country, is arguably the greatest problem Nigeria is facing today. It is therefore, not surprising that the state of insecurity has not only become the most talked about problem now, but has also taken centre stage, as it has affected every facet of life from the social, the economic, the political, the agricultural, even to the education sector. While it is true that the world at large is experiencing a rising wave of violent crimes and insecurity, Nigeria’s case is worsened by many factors that will be mentioned in passing. Nigeria’s case is unique, by reason of those factors.

Before dealing with this topical issue, three broad re-statements need be made:

a. During the early tenure of the Olusegun Obasanjo (OBJ) regime, the United States of America (USA) Congressional Security Report predicted that fifteen years hence, Nigeria would become a failed State, breaking into different factions.

b. A social media critic has this to say: “in war-ravaged Ukraine, a professional Jester is conducting his country’s war as if he had been a General all his life; in Nigeria, a General is conducting the war against insecurity as though he had been a professional Jester all his life”.

c. A University Professor somewhere in Wales (or was it Ireland) was said to have given his students President Buhari of Nigeria, as an example of a weak or failed leader.

The merits or demerits of the statements is not of any import to this piece, even though I will straight away debunk statements “b” and “c” above, because it will take grit, resilience, courage, and tact for anyone to do and get away with what President Buhari has done with impunity, and got away with. That the same US Congress preferred Muhammadu Buhari over Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, despite their earlier prediction and Buhari’s track record which speaks volumes. Suffice to say the national interest of the USA, overrode the wellbeing of Nigeria and its people.

This piece will be kept as simple as possible, free from any legal, military or scientific jargons, theories and hypothesis. Yet, for a clear understanding of where man is coming from, and where he is in today’s world, certain fundamental things need be explained.

From the evolution of man and modern civilisation, people have recognised the need for certain things to be present, if the society is to be orderly and safe, and man is to [be able to] attain his maximum potentials. Hobbes (Leviathan, 1651) describing the state of nature, observed that because there were no enforcement criteria of right and wrong, people took for themselves what they could, and as a result, human life “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short”. The American Philosopher, Alexander Maslow in 1943, formulated his now famous man’s hierarchy of needs as psychological needs, food (which includes water and air) and safety. Some schools of thought believe that it was man’s desire to escape from Hobbes’s state of nature, that birthed the social contract from which modern government and governance ultimately evolved. Juxtaposing and articulating the various needs and philosophical thoughts, it is my considered opinion that man has only one basic need: safety or security. This is because, a people or society needs food security for their survival, shelter is aimed at promoting man’s safety, and he needs personal security or safety to enable him aspire to his lofty heights.



Government and the Place of Security

As stated earlier, modern governments and governance evolved from the social contract entered [into] between men and a stronger man, body or institutions, whereby man surrenders most of his personal rights for his protection and leadership. It is for this reason, for instance, that the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution in its Chapter II, has what has been enshrined as the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy. By the declarations of this chapter, the Government has contracted with the people that it will inter alia, provide security and protection for the people. Section 14 (2)(b) states that: “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. Sub-section 14 (2)(a) earlier that … sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority. Chapter IV of the same Constitution has further enshrined what is known as the fundamental rights of the people, amongst which is right to life, right to own property, and other freedoms, enjoyable within the constraints of law.

True to its calling, there are adequate laws in place to deal with any deviations from the enshrined norms. For instance, the Criminal Code exists in the South to deal with crimes, while the Penal Code serves the North. There are also specific laws in place to deal with notorious problems. For instance, Public Order Act Cap 382, Laws of the Federation 2004 (as amended), Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011, and the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013, and more laws exist to whip people into line and shape. It is for this reason I am unable to bring myself to agree with those who keep calling for reformation of our laws, whereas we already have adequate laws to deal with any conceived situation, so that implementation is actually what is required. Yet, the rate and nature of crimes breeding the insecurity is on the rise. What is the nature of the crimes and what factors tend to promote them? This is what will be addressed next.

Nature of Crimes, Factor and Effects

Nigeria is enmeshed in a rising insecurity, and the dimension of this problem beats one’s imagination. Several dare-devil terror groups and criminals have evolved all over the country. Ranging from Boko Haram, Armed Fulani Herdsmen, Jihadists, Bandits, Kidnappers, Unknown Gun Men (UGM), Cultists and Ritualists, have all taken centre stage. Joining the group are Separatist Agitators and those calling for Restructuring. Then, the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) soon joined the party. The trademark of most of these groups is killings, arson, rape, seizure of land, bombing, extortion and ransom-collections.

The ritualists and cultists have a different agenda. Over the years, mass killings, abductions, and kidnappings have become a new normal for Nigerians, with the Government and people trading blame. The latest sad cases are the invasion of Kaduna Airport, followed by the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, both incidents with their attendant loss of lives. What are the factors responsible for the upsurge in insecurities?

Of a truth, there is no society that is absolutely crime-free. The Holy Books tell us that even in the times of the Lord Jesus, with all his knowledge and wisdom, a Judas Iscariot still existed that pilfered the common purse. One can only hope the said Judas isn’t a direct ancestor of Nigerian politicians and public office holders. There was also Barabbas and the two popular thieves crucified with the Lord. Even the Scandinavian countries with their elite but near empty prisons, are not totally crime-free. Yet, Nigeria’s level of insecurity appears to be something conceived in the darkest and deepest pit of hell. What went wrong? These can be considered the factors.

i. Boko Haram was a political concoction gone awry. Created for use as political thugs but still non-violent, they soon went berserk after their leader was alleged to have been extra-judicially killed in Police custody. Both in its creation and its handling, there was poor judgement, and the Government’s insensitivity didn’t help matters. The result is uncountable deaths, mass abductions even of harmless and defenceless school girls (Chibok and Dapchi in mind).

ii. Poor political judgement and Government’sinsensitivity to the plight of its people, like neglect and marginalisation of the oil producing areas which birthed the Niger-Delta agitations, neglect of a region like the Southeast, which occasioned them to clamour first for restructuring and later for secession, politicians deliberately promoting and arming political thugs to serve their ends, etc.

iii. Poor political judgement and wrong diagnosis, whereby ethnic conflicts, social conflicts, economic conflicts, etc are conveniently reduced to either religious conflict or farmer-herders clashes, even when credible evidence leads to ethnic cleansing and land-grabbing.

iv. The hazy and not so clear stand of the Government, whereby:

ai. The armed Fulani Herdsmen did not appear on the scene until the Government had mopped up certain categories of arms from the citizens, a move that inevitably rendered the would-be victims unable to offer any meaningful resistance;

aii. Concentration of the military and para-military high commands in the hands of a particular ethnic and religious group. While it is true that the buck stops with the President, so that he is obligated to engage only those who are both loyal and efficient, it seems unlikely that the present state of insecurity lends credit to his claims, just like it is also too much of a coincidence that they have monumentally failed in giving verifiable results. I know that in the words of Lai Mohammed, Boko Haram has been “technically” defeated – Okokon Ndem of Biafra’s fame in mind.

aiii. Allegations of importation of foreign fighters and mercenaries to serve a purpose, and their alleged refusal to disengage and return home. While some of my friends believe that those who imported them should pay them off and cause them to relocate, I doubt that will ever happen for many reason, to wit:

• The war against insurgency and insecurity is the most rewarding industry in the nation today, so that those on both sides of the divide are unlikely to give up without a fight.

• The terrorists, both imported and home-bred, will never ever voluntarily abandon their lucrative trade, no matter how much they’re paid, as they will more likely employ the money to buy more arms and ammunition;

• Any public officer and individuals benefiting from the industry will not willingly surrender its source of additional income; and,

• The twin problems of religion and perceived expansionist tendencies, whereby gullible and misguided individuals may be falsely led into believing that the war against insecurity will ultimately give their religion supremacy over other religions, whereas the true agenda is to dislodge and disinherit people from, and of, their ancestral land.

Application of double standards, whereby the flag-bearing and costume-wearing IPOB members are regularly gunned down, whereas the Herdsmen, now rechristened Bandits and Boko Haram members are arrested, rehabilitated and recycled into the society as “repentant” folks, thereby causing raised eye-brows.

The Government lacks the stamina and political will to fight this war against insurgency and insecurity, so that only the people can rise up to take their destiny in their own hands. This is not in any way suggesting resort to armed struggle. On the contrary, presenting themselves as a convenient sacrifice to secure the future of their children, will ultimately cause the decent people of the world to cry blue murder and genocide.

Another contributory factor is the deliberate policy of keeping a majority of the people from being educated, so that they are not only impoverished by reason of which they see their oppressors as their saviour for any little crumbs, and also become easier to manipulate.

avii. Poor state of the economy, which has led people to seek spiritual means of getting rich overnight, the shout of “I receive in Churches” having failed to deliver, coupled with our society refusing to query the source of wealth of the people known to be living larger than their incomes.

Solutions

The effects and solutions will be treated in one swoop. The effects of the state of insecurity is the loss of lives, refugee challenges and its attendant internally displaced persons camps, separatist agitations, armed resistance, unprecedented corruption, foreign businesses relocating to other countries, the free fall of the Naira, food insecurity as farmers are unable to engage in meaningful food production, and the likelihood of the marginalised finally rising to remove the shackles of their chains.

The solutions to save the country from breaking into pieces with territorial warlords replacing the central and organised governments are to:

a. Return to true Federalism with its equitable and just treatment of all.

b. Strengthening our institutions to help them function optimally.

c. Substituting meritocracy for federal character and even representation.

d. Imbibing dialogue and even-handedness in place of strong-arms-tactics.

e. Creation of State Police that will enhance grassroots control, instead of the present over-centralisation of the Force, with the use to which it is being put.

f. Disengaging the military from obnoxious and non-military operations, including the respect of the Constitution, whereby the military can be engaged only after a State Governor has specifically requested the President’s intervention in writing.



Conclusion

We should eschew personal interest and a hazy agenda, to rise up to save the country. As the saying goes, the problems you failed to deal with, will ultimately come back to deal with you. Nature, like time, can be very unforgetting and unforgiving. We should strive to arrest the problems, not those who point out the problems and call for resolutions.

Major Ben Aburime (Rtd), FICMC, FCMC, MCMC, Lawyer, Lagos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

