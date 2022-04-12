QMB Builders’ Mart Rebrands, Reopens as Hypermart

QMB Builders’ Mart, a one-stop high-end building materials facility has rebranded and moved up to a Hypermart, a platform for everything needed in a home.

QMB Hypermart is located where the Builders’ Mart was. It stands on Lekki Expressway between the Second and Third Roundabouts.

Now, QMB Hypermart will have, in addition to a building materials’ section, other divisions that will combine to present “A new and exceptional shopping experience.”

The new QMB Hypermart has sections for groceries, wines and spirits, electronics, computers, phones, bakery, clothing, laundromat, and lounge. There is a car park that can accommodate 100 vehicles.

