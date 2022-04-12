PDP Rejects Results of LG Polls in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the just concluded local government elections in the state.

The party, while threatening legal action, added that the April 11 elections conducted by the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC) “has not met even the most bastardized standard of an election”.

Addressing journalists in Katsina on the outcome of the polls, the acting state Chairman of the party, Salisu Lawal Uli, described the election as a charade, farce, nullity and unacceptable.

The KATSIEC had on Monday midnight announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 31 councils and chairmen seats out of the 34 local government areas in the state during the Monday election.

The commission, however, cancelled results for Dutsinma Local Government Area due to what it termed as several irregularities during the polls while results from Daura and Funtua Local Government Areas were being awaited.

But Uli, during the press conference, said the exercise was not conducted in Kankara, Baure, Danmusa, Jibia, Rimi, Charanchi, Bakori, Kafur, Bindawa, Ingawa and Musawa Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “In the first instance, yesterday (Monday) was not 11 March, 2022. The announcement by KATSIEC carries the date, 11 March, 2022. This implies either the results have been compiled since March 11th, 2022 or that the announcement was not referring to this election.

“Whatever be the case, these results are however totally unacceptable and rejected in their entity by the Peoples Democratic Party.

“In the declaration of results, we expected to see figures, such as total number of accredited voters, total votes cast, scores of candidates of each political party, invalid votes.

“And then, the candidate of the party with highest number of votes is then declared as the winner in the presence of all parties and then the declaration of results sheets duly signed by

party agents.”

When contacted, the state Deputy Chairman of the ruling APC, Hon. Bala Abu Musawa, said he will respond to “allegations” raised by the PDP later but could not as of press time.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

