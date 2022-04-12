Onumonu, Ajibade Strike as Super Falcons Hold Canada to 2-2 Draw

Ifeoma Onumonu and Rasheedat Ajibade made Nigeria proud Tuesday morning as the Super Falcons recorded an impressive 2-2 draw with hosts and reigning Olympic women football champions, Canada, in their second friendly.

The duo filled in in Asisat Oshoala’s absence as the Super Falcons took on the sixth-ranked country in the world in the match played at the Starlight Stadium in Langford.

The Nigerian side lost the first friendly 0-2 to Canada in Vancouver on Friday and aimed for a better showing in the second game.

The Super Falcons started brightly and deservedly went ahead in the fifth minute when Onumonu converted a ball with a back heel near the opponents’ post.

The Randy Waldrum-led Super Falcons held on to the one goal advantage until the end of the first half.

Canada started the second half in earnest and a slip by Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, earned the hosts an equaliser.

Veteran Canadian striker, Christine Sinclair, noticed that Nigeria’s goalkeeper was off her line and chipped the ball into the net for her 186th international goal.

The game was not level for long as the Super Falcons went in front again in the 53rd minute as Atletico Madrid forward, Ajibade, found the back of the net for the Super Falcons.

Down by a goal in front of their home fans, Canada began to pile pressure on the Super Falcons’ defence, compelling Waldrum to make a couple of substitutions by bringing in fresh legs to help.

Nigeria could not hold on for a possible away victory against Canada as Shelina Zadorsky’s 87th minute equaliser brought the hosts level again.

The two games against Canada were a huge test for the Super Falcons as they continued to prepare for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations finals scheduled to hold in Morocco.

The tournament will hold from July 2 to July 23 and it is also the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The top four teams from the Morocco fiesta will qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs. (NAN)

