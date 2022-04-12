NCDMB Pledges Support for LPG Production as Firm Launches Lagos Plant

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has pledged to continue to support the growth of the production and deployment of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Simbi Wabote, made the remarks during the inauguration of a 30-metric ton refilling plant belonging to SelAi Gas Station Ltd., in Lagos.

The plant located in Agege aims at empowering women by providing gas cylinders at a reduced price and on a flexible payment plan, while transporters are also expected to benefit through a delivery solution system.

Wabote, who lauded the company as a front-runner in taking practical steps in the “Decade of Gas” journey stated that it was the first time domestic LPG consumption would reach the 1 million metric tons mark.

Represented by the Manager, Projects and Operations, NCDMB, Adewale Adenugba, Wabote said the commissioning marked the achievement of yet another milestone by the private sector, which he said shows that the various initiatives embarked upon by the government were yielding fruits.

“Beyond the volumes, the economic, social and environmental benefits of switching from solid and liquid forms of fuel to gaseous form are enormous, which I have noticed is part of your company’s mantra,” he said.

In her remarks, Chief Executive Office of the company, Damilola Owolabi, said that the company sited the plant in Agege part of Lagos to take advantage of the dense population.

The intent, she said, is to provide an outlet where the residents can easily refill their cooking gas and get encouraged to stop the use of dirty energy sources like firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

