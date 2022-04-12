Mandilas Empowers Lagos Artisans With Mechanical Toolboxes, Spraying Machines

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Mandilas Group Limited has donated complete mechanical toolboxes and spraying machines to artisans within Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Handing over the tools as part of activities to mark the 2022 Artisans Day celebration, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group Limited, Ola Debayo-Doherty an indigene of Lagos Island explained that the donated mechanical tools will have a positive impact on the lives of the youths in the community.

Represented by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Funmi Akpan, Ms. Debayo-Doherty said the company has resolved to create wealth for the LCDA being an area she grew up while developing and improving the skill sets of youths in the vicinity.

“Mandilas Group Limited has been in operation for over 70 years and much of our history has been shaped by this community. As you will all agree with me, competing in today’s global economy is very complex. A Nation not only needs advanced technical & vocational skills but also a flexible workforce that can adjust to rapid shifts in demand”.

Debayo-Doherty commended the Executive Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Honourable Muibi Alade Folawiyo for his contributions to the development of the community. In his submission, the Executive Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Honourable Muibi Alade Folawiyo used the opportunity to commend the Management and Staff of Mandilas Group for their contributions to the development of the community. Folawiyo said: “ We must thank our partner, Mandilas Group, who has been a worthy and responsible corporate organization since the beginning of this administration. On behalf of the good people of Lagos Island East LCDA and particularly the beneficiaries of your kindness, we thank you immensely. While we assure you of our administration’s continuous partnership, we are appealing to other corporate entities in our Council to emulate Mandilas’ gesture for our mutual benefit”.

Debayo-Doherty reiterated that Mandilas has been a front runner in the Nigerian Automobile and cooling industry for over seven (7) decades. “Our After-sales portfolio is renowned in the industry and we boast of the most competent and experienced technicians in the country to date because of our devotion to the growth and continuous learning of our talents and talent pipeline”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

