Julius Berger Provides Water, Toilet in Schools on Abuja-Kano Road

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has again donated boreholes and toilets to schools on its Abuja-Kano Road Project corridor.

This is in continuation of its determination to touch the lives of communities and strong commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility in its operational sites, the company said in a statement.

At Government Girls Secondary School, Yadakwari, the excitement that enveloped the entire school made up of over 800 students caught up with the teachers and community leaders who also sang praises of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc “for its very healthy sense of Corporate Social Responsibility by which it gives back to benefit its host communities.”

After a brief introduction by the leader of Julius Berger’s CSR team at the event, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the Principal of the school, Wasila Shuaibu, who appreciated the gesture stated: “We are very pleased with the outstanding contributions made by Julius Berger. We now have a borehole and toilets in our school premises. To others, it might be a small one, but to us here at Government Girls Secondary School, it is a very big move made by the company. On behalf of the Management and students, we say a very big thank you to the construction giant for finally putting smiles on our faces.”

The Village Head of Yadakwari, Mohammed Daniya Ibrahim, who was also present at the event said, “Good water has been one major problem of the Community and I’m extremely grateful to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for extending its effort to provide us with good water that will not just benefit the school, but the Community at large. Now, we can comfortably have good water to take home to our children and families.”

At the Government Junior Secondary School Co-exist, Tariwa, Kano State, it was also commendation galore for Julius Berger’s CSR efforts even as students and National Youth Corp Members danced and sang praises to Julius Berger, displaying appreciation placards.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mallam Iliyasu Ibrahim, was effusively full with thanks and prayers for Julius Berger. “…on behalf of the Staff, Parents and the Pupils of Government Junior Secondary School, Tariwa, I say thank you for what you have done for us, and we pray that God in His infinite mercies bless you richly. The company shall grow higher and God’s favour will not elude you.” An excited Corp member, Mr. James Dantata, said, “we really love the work done here by Julius Berger, the company has a way of doing its Corporate Social Responsibility and has often taken it to the rural areas, as well. Thank you for bringing quality water to us here. We will also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the management of Julius Berger. Please accept our sincere appreciation and thank you for your kind CSR gesture.”

The Representative of the Village Head of Tariwa, Ado Lawal, who was also present at the event said, “The Village Head extends his gratitude to the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the newly constructed borehole and toilets. Words won’t be able to show how happy we feel. I pray God rewards the company and continuously bless the works of their hands. Once again, Thank You.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

