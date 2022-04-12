Johnnie Walker’s Convergence of Creatives



Mary Nnah

Last weekend, Johnnie Walker lovers, creatives, and party enthusiasts were treated to a night of fun, games, art, fashion, and highball cocktails at the Walkers District Lagos Party and we are still basking in the thrill of it.

Freedom Park was converted into a mega creative district, which comprised Art, Fashion, Highball, and Party districts- each offering its own unique experience. We can undoubtedly say Johnnie Walker has given us the most unique and diverse party experience in 2022 so far.



More than just a party, Walker’s District brought creatives of all sorts together to celebrate their process and growth with a magical experience. The vivacious sounds of Victory, Ajebo Hustlers, Asake, and Fave combined with the thrilling performances from DJ Titanium, DJ Tgarbs, DJ Kiss, and Wanni X Handi fueled the crowd’s excitement from start to finish

In line with the No Labels campaign, Johnnie Walker created Walker’s District not just to empower creatives but to inspire them to Keep Walking and breaking stereotypes. We can’t help but marvel at the intentionality and symbolism of the venue; an old prison that was given a facelift as a beacon of hope for the young, striving and thriving.

