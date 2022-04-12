Iwobi Voted Winner of Everton’s Goal of the Month Award

Olawale Ajimotokan

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, 25, was yesterday announced as the winner of Everton Goal-of-the-Month award for March.

The Super Eagles midfielder’s dramatic 99th minute winner against Newcastle United was voted as the best goal of the month by Everton fans.

He calmly slotted home after being placed on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Goodison Park to rapture into wild celebration . That goal secured the vital three points for the 10-man Toffees.

In second position is Claire Emslie’s goal for Everton Women against Manchester United at Old Trafford with the first of Salomon Rondon’s two goals against Boreham Wood in third place.

Just last weekend, Iwobi received plaudits for his excellent display as Everton defeated Manchester United 1-0 to signal their resurgence to remain in the English topflight next season.

The victory lifted Everton to 28 points from 30 games and still 17th on the log. Burnley who are playing Norwich today can still narrow the gap with Everton back to just one point if they win.

Anthony Gordon’s 27th minute gaol boosted the Toffees’ chances of survival in the top flight.

Iwobi played all 90 minutes of the game with Liverpoolecho.co.ukgiving the Super Eagles’ midfielder a match rating of 8/10. The medium praised his energy and work rate off the ball, as well as his skill, strength, pace, desire and attacking intent.

“His energy and work-rate off the ball particularly were a shining example that every other Everton player should be following for the rest of the campaign. “This was arguably his best performance since arriving at the club – full of skill, strength, desire, pace and attacking intent,” Liverpoolecho.co.uk wrote of Iwobi’s performance in its Everton players’ ratings for the game against the visitors from Old Trafford.

